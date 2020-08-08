August 8: Woodbury County confirms 16 more COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 148 tests reported on Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:00 a.m. on August 8, there are a total of 3,712 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 51.

SDHD mentions that 3,325 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Woodbury County has 336 active cases of COVID-19.

Health officials reported that out of the 317 total hospitalizations that 271 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories