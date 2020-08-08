August 8: South Dakota reports more than 1,000 active coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,477 on Saturday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 146.

There are 1,024 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,307 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 871 hospitalizations with 48 currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 151,085 total tests performed, and 119,987 people have been tested.