August 8: Nebraska adds 141 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 141 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 28,245.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, maintaining the death toll at 345.

There are 20,746 individuals in the state who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state’s health department said out of the 1,715 total cumulative hospitalizations there are 147 active hospitalizations.

Health officials also reported 1,547 of the beds, or 40% of them, are available, 235 ICU beds, or 37% of them, are available, and 679 ventilators, or 80% of them, are available.

DHHS mentions that 299,967 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 271,429 of them came back negative.

For the Siouxland counties in Nebraska with positive cases of COVID-19, see the list below.

Dakota County: 1,924 confirmed, 41 deaths

Madison County: 449 confirmed, 5 deaths

Thurston County: 205 confirmed, 4 deaths

Cuming County: 67 confirmed, no deaths

Dixon County: 58 confirmed, 2 deaths

Wayne County: 37 confirmed, no deaths

Knox County: 34 confirmed, no deaths

Stanton County: 29 confirmed, no deaths

Burt County: 31 confirmed, no deaths

Cedar County: 22 confirmed, no deaths

Pierce County: 20 confirmed, no deaths

Antelope County: 19 confirmed, 1 death

Holt County: 13 confirmed, no deaths

Latest Stories