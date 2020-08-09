LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 141 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 28,245.
Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, maintaining the death toll at 345.
There are 20,746 individuals in the state who have recovered from the coronavirus.
The state’s health department said out of the 1,715 total cumulative hospitalizations there are 147 active hospitalizations.
Health officials also reported 1,547 of the beds, or 40% of them, are available, 235 ICU beds, or 37% of them, are available, and 679 ventilators, or 80% of them, are available.
DHHS mentions that 299,967 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 271,429 of them came back negative.
For the Siouxland counties in Nebraska with positive cases of COVID-19, see the list below.
- Dakota County: 1,924 confirmed, 41 deaths
- Madison County: 449 confirmed, 5 deaths
- Thurston County: 205 confirmed, 4 deaths
- Cuming County: 67 confirmed, no deaths
- Dixon County: 58 confirmed, 2 deaths
- Wayne County: 37 confirmed, no deaths
- Knox County: 34 confirmed, no deaths
- Stanton County: 29 confirmed, no deaths
- Burt County: 31 confirmed, no deaths
- Cedar County: 22 confirmed, no deaths
- Pierce County: 20 confirmed, no deaths
- Antelope County: 19 confirmed, 1 death
- Holt County: 13 confirmed, no deaths
Latest Stories
- August 8: Nebraska adds 141 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
- Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 08, 2020
- Douglas, Barto tied for lead after one day of play at 107th City Men’s Golf Championship
- Siouxland Forecast: Aug. 08, 2020
- Trump extends unemployment benefits, defers payroll tax