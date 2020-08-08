August 8: Iowa sees less than 400 additional COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 48,112 on Saturday.

This is 384 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Friday.

Health officials reported 13 more virus-related deaths, raising the state’s total deaths to 925.

The state’s health department announced 602 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 36,850.

IDPH said that 514,451 people have been tested for the virus and 463,499 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.