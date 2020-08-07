August 7: Woodbury County confirms 14 more cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 207 tests reported on Thursday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:20 a.m. on August 7, there are a total of 3,694 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 51.

SDHD mentions that 3,310 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Woodbury County has 333 active cases of COVID-19.

Health officials reported that out of the 315 total hospitalizations that 267 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

Latest Stories