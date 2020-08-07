August 7: Nebraska confirms 283 more cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 283 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 28,104.

Health officials reported five new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 345.

There are 20,333 individuals in the state who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state’s health department said out of the 1,704 total cumulative hospitalizations there are 156 active hospitalizations.

Health officials also reported 1,493 of the beds, or 38% of them, available, 235 ICU beds, or 34% of them, available, and 666 ventilators, or 79% of them, available.

DHHS mentions that 297,832 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 269,434 of them came back negative.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported four new cases of the virus and no new deaths.

There are 335 total positive cases, 269 recoveries, and seven deaths between the four counties that NNPHD covers in its health district.

Out of the 3,754 tests performed, 3,373 of them came back negative.

For the Siouxland counties in Nebraska with positive cases of COVID-19, see the list below.

