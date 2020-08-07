August 7: Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 983 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 98 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,371 on Friday.

Health officials reported three new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 144.

There are 983 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,244 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 866 hospitalizations with 47 currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 149,344 total tests performed, and 118,727 people have been tested.