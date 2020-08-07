August 7: More than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 10,568 active cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 47,728 Friday.

This is 708 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Thursday.

Health officials reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the state’s total deaths to 912.

The state’s health department announced 780 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 36,248.

Iowa has 10,568 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 510,522 people have been tested for the virus and 460,068 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.