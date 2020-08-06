August 6: More than 3,300 COVID-19 recoveries in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 114 test results report Wednesday

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:30 a.m. on August 6, there are a total of 3,684 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 51.

SDHD mentions that 3,302 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 315 total hospitalizations, 267 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.