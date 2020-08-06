August 6: Dakota County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD), the total number of positive cases is now 1,886

The county’s health department said 6,689 tests came back negative.

No new additional deaths were reported.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.