August 6: 987 active COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 105 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,168 on Thursday.

Health officials reported four more virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 141.

There are 987 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,145 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 861 hospitalizations and 44 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 147,336 total tests performed, and 117,574 people have been tested.