August 6: 13 new COVID-19 related deaths brings Iowa’s total to more than 900

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 47,020.

This is 608 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Thursday.

Health officials reported 13 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 906.

The state’s health department announced 809 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 35,468.

Iowa has 10,646 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 503,657 people have been tested for the virus and 453,992 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.