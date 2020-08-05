August 5: 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 89 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,168 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 137.

There are 951 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 8,080 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 856 hospitalizations with 43 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 145,555 total tests performed, and 116,374 people have been tested.