August 5: 430 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 8 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 46,412.

This means there are 430 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Health officials reported eight more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 893.

The state’s health department announced 737 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 34,659.

Iowa has 10,870 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 497,180 people have been tested for the virus and 448,432 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. August 5.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.