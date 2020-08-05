August 5: 1 more death, 1 new COVID-19 case in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported a single new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 91 test results reported Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:53 a.m. on August 5, there are a total of 3,662 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced one new virus-related deaths, raising the total virus-related deaths in the county to 51.

Health officials said the new death is an older man between the ages of 61 and 80. The Siouxland District Health Department mentions their sincere sympathy to his family.

SDHD mentions that 3,283 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 315 total hospitalizations, 264 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

