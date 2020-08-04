August 4: 9 new COVID-19 cases Woodbury County, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 73 tests results reported Monday

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:40 a.m. on August 4 there are a total of 3,653 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 50.

SDHD mentions that 3,264 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 315 total hospitalizations, 264 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.