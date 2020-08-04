August 4: 11,175 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 7 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 45,982.

This is 201 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Monday.

Health officials reported seven more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 885.

The state’s health department announced 802 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 33,922.

Iowa has 11,175 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 491,931 people have been tested for the virus and 443,810 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.