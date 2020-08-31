August 31: More than 600 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, nearly 17,000 active cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 64,713 as of Monday morning.
This is 611 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Sunday.
Health officials reported two more virus-related deaths, raising the total deaths to 1,112.
The state’s health department announced 129 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 46,654.
Iowa has 16,947 active cases of COVID-19.
IDPH said that 621,708 people have been tested for the virus and 556,996 of them came back negative.
There are 12 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows:
- Clinton County
- Crawford County
- Wayne County
- Fremont County
- Marion County
- Lee County
- Carroll County
- Howard County
- Story County
- Sioux County
- Johnson County
- Plymouth County
The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.