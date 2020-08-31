August 31: More than 600 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, nearly 17,000 active cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 64,713 as of Monday morning.

This is 611 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Sunday.

Health officials reported two more virus-related deaths, raising the total deaths to 1,112.

The state’s health department announced 129 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 46,654.

Iowa has 16,947 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 621,708 people have been tested for the virus and 556,996 of them came back negative.

There are 12 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are as follows:

  • Clinton County
  • Crawford County
  • Wayne County
  • Fremont County
  • Marion County
  • Lee County
  • Carroll County
  • Howard County
  • Story County
  • Sioux County
  • Johnson County
  • Plymouth County

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss