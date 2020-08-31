August 31: 31 COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 1 new death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported there have been a total of 4,131 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Monday morning.

This is 31 more cases compared to Sunday’s report of 4,100 total cases. The 14-day average positivity rate is 11.3%.

Health officials also reported there were four new recovered cases with a total of 3,606.

There was one new death related to the virus in the county, with the total going at 56.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 22 total. Of them, 16 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 10 are of Woodbury County residents.

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including: