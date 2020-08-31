August 31: 187 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 2,700 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 187 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 13,509 on Monday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the total deaths is now at 167.

There are 2,730 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 10,612 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 1,029 hospitalizations and 76 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 190,950 total tests performed and 146,529 people tested.