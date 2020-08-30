August 30: Woodbury County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported there have been a total of 4,100 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Sunday morning.

This is 19 more cases compared to Saturay’s report of 4,081 total cases. The 14-day average positivity is 10.8%

Health officials also reported there were two newly recovered cases with a total of 3,602.

There were no new deaths related to the virus in the county, with the total staying at 55.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 22 total. Of them, 17 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 10 are of Woodbury County residents.

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including: