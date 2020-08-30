August 30: South Dakota confirms less than 400 new coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 380 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 13,322 on Sunday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths remains at 167.

There are 2,644 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 10,511 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 1,017 hospitalizations and 78 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 190,950 total tests performed and 145,651 people tested.