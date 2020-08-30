August 30: Iowa confirms less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases have risen to 64,102 Sunday morning.

This is 990 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Saturday.

Health officials reported two more virus-related deaths, raising the total deaths to 1,110. Of the total deaths, 597 come from long term health care facilities.

The state’s health department announced 131 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 46,525.

There are 12 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Plymouth, Sioux, Johnson, Howard, Lee, Marion, Story, Carroll, Fremont, Clinton, Wayne, and Crawford counties. Plymouth County has 22.8% and Johnson has 22.3%.

IDPH said that 630,442 people have been tested for the virus and 564,838 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.