August 3: South Dakota confirms 65 more COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 65 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,020 on Monday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 135.

There are 946 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 7,939 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 838 hospitalizations and 39 of them are currently hospitalized.

