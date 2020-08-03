August 3: 2 more deaths, 8 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 163 test results reported Sunday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:11 a.m. on August 3, there are a total of 3,644 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced two new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 50.

SDHD also reports that 3,243 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of 315 total hospitalizations, 264 of them have been discharged.