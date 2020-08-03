August 3: 11,801 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa, more than 33,000 recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports there have been 45,781 total cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday morning.

Compared to reporting of cases since Sunday at 11:10 a.m., there are 300 new cases

Health officials reported four more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 878.

The state’s health department announced 183 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 33,102.

Iowa has 11,801 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 488,132 people have been tested for the virus and 440,350 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.