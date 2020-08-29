August 29: South Dakota sees more than 1,000 total hospitalizations for coronavirus, 79 current hospitalizations

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 425 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 12,942 on Saturday.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 167.

There are 2,428 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 10,347 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 1,006 hospitalizations and 79 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 186,442 total tests performed and 144,506 people tested.