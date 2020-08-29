August 29: Iowa sees more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 510 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 63,112 Saturday morning.

This is 1,197 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Friday.

Health officials reported 17 more virus-related deaths, raising the total deaths to 1,108. Of the total deaths, 595 come from long term health care facilities.

The state’s health department announced 510 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 46,394.

There are currently 315 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from Friday’s 299 reported. Of the 315, 91 are in ICU and 48 were admitted in the last 24 hours. In the RMCC Region 3, 33 are hospitalized with 6 in the ICU and 6 admitted in the last 24 hours.

There are 12 Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Plymouth, Sioux, Johnson, Howard, Lee, Marion, Story, Carroll, Fremont, Clinton, Winneshiek, and Crawford counties. Plymouth County has 22.7% and Sioux County has 21.5%.

IDPH said that 624,834 people have been tested for the virus and 560,219 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.