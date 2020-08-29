August 29: Coronavirus cases rise in Woodbury County, 50 new cases confirmed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported there have been a total of 4,081 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Saturday morning.

This is 50 more cases compared to Friday’s report of 4,031 total cases. The 14-day average positivity is 10.7%

Health officials also reported there were 15 newly recovered cases with a total of 3,600.

There were no new deaths related to the virus in the county, with the total staying at 55.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 22 total. Of them, 18 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 10 are of Woodbury County residents.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced bars in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties will close to to try to reduce the spread of the virus. While Woodbury County wasn’t one of the six, officals said it reflects the impact of social choices on overall numbers.

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including: