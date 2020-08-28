August 28: More than 300 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 2,182 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 323 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 12,517 on Friday.

Health officials reported three new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 165.

There are 2,182 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 10,170 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 995 hospitalizations and 80 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 186,442 total tests performed and 142,940 people tested.