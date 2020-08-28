August 28: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 14 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 61,915 Friday morning.

This is 2,696 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Thursday. In a 14 day average positivity rate, 10% of individuals tested positive.

Health officials reported 14 more virus-related deaths, raising the total deaths to 1,091. Of the total deaths, 588 come from long term health care facilities.

The state’s health department announced 526 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 45,884.

Iowa has 14,940 active cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 299 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from Thursday’s 305 reported. Of the 299, 91 are in ICU and 40 were admitted in the last 24 hours. In the RMCC Region 3, 28 are hospitalized with 5 in the ICU and 3 admitted in the last 24 hours.

There are nine Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Crawford, Clinton, Lee, Sioux, Marion, Carroll, Johnson, Howard, and Plymouth counties. Plymouth County has 22.2% and Howard County has 20.1%.

IDPH said that 618,238 people have been tested for the virus and 554,846 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.