August 28: 18 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 14 recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported there have been a total of 4,031 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Friday morning.

This is 18 more cases compared to Thursday’s report of 4,013 total cases. The 14-day average positivity is 10.0%

Health officials also reported there were 14 newly recovered cases with a total of 3,585.

There were no new deaths related to the virus in the county, with the total staying at 55.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 20 total. Of them, 18 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 11 are of Woodbury County residents.

Looking at COVID-19 indicator trends in the county for thw weekending Aug. 23, there were 123 new cases out of 1,236 tests for a positivity rate of 10.0%. The Siouxland District Health Department said that there was a 4% increase over three weeks.

For the week of Aug. 2, there was a positivity rate of 5.9%, 7.2% for Aug. 9, and 7.9% for August 16.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced bars in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties will close to to try to reduce the spread of the virus. While Woodbury County wasn’t one of the six, officals said it reflects the impact of social choices on overall numbers.

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including: