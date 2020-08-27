August 27: Woodbury County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, brings the county’s total to 4,013.

Health officials reported one additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 55.

The new death is an older man between the ages of 61 and 80 and the county’s health department extends their sympathy to his family.

SDHD mentions that 3,571 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Woodbury County has a total of 387 active cases of the virus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH)’s 14-day average positivity rate is 9.6%.

There are 20 total current hospitalizations with COVID-19 with 18 of them due to COVID-19. In addition, 11 of the hospitalizations are Woodbury County residents.

