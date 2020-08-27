August 27: South Dakota confirms 343 new cases of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 343 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 12,194.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 162.

South Dakota has 2,000 active cases of the coronavirus.

DOH mentions that Thursday’s update does include cases that were not reported on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a “reporting aberration.”

The state’s health department said 10,032 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 983 hospitalizations and 75 of them are currently hospitalized.

Health officials said that there have been 183,918 total tests performed and 141,283 people tested.

For the COVID-19 cases in the Siouxland counties in the state, see the list below:

Bon Homme: 47 confirmed, 28 recovered, 930 negative tests, 1 death

Clay: 230 confirmed, 131 recovered, 1,592 negative tests, 1 death

Hutchinson: 36 confirmed, 31 recovered, 977 negative tests, 1 death

Lincoln: 830 confirmed, 710 recovered, 7,787 negative tests, 2 deaths

Turner: 74 confirmed, 60 recovered, 1,015 negative tests, no deaths

Union: 244 confirmed, 212 recovered, 2,171 negative tests, 4 deaths

Yankton: 193 confirmed, 146 recovered, 3,462 negative tests, 3 deaths

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the DOH’s coronavirus website.

