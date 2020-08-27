August 27: Iowa confirms 1,372 new cases of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 1,372 more positive cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 59,219.

Health officials reported 17 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 1,077.

The state’s health department announced 501 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 45,358.

As of August 27, at 9:17 a.m., Iowa has 12,784 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 614,975 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 540,895 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

