August 27: Dakota County reports 6 more cases of COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported six more cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 1,954.

Health officials confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 42.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 9,440 tests performed that 7,486 of them came back negative.

