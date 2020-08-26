August 26: More than 800 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 13 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 57,847 Wednesday morning.

This is 808 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Health officials reported 13 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 1,060.

The state’s health department announced 554 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 44,857.

Iowa has 11,930 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 607,527 people have been tested for the virus and 535,204 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.