August 26: 66 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, more than 1,500 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 66 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,571 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 162.

There are 1,513 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,8896 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 981 hospitalizations and 58 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 179,620 total tests performed and 137,765 people tested.