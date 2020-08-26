August 26: 29 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 17 new recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported there have been a total of 3,998 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Wednesday morning.

This is 29 more cases compared to Tuesday’s report of 3,969 total cases

The 14-day average positivity rate is 9.8%.

Health officials also reported there were 17 newly recovered cases with a total of 3,561.

There were no new deaths related to the virus in the county, with the total staying at 54.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 21 total. Of them, 18 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 13 are of Woodbury County residents.

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including: