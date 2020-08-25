August 25: 80 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, more than 1,500 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 80 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,505 on Tuesday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 161.

There are 1,530 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,814 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 974 hospitalizations with 53 currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 178,860 total tests performed and 137,679 people tested.