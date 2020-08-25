August 25: 453 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 701 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 57,039 Tuesday morning.

This is 453 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Monday.

Health officials reported 10 more virus-related deaths, raising the death total to 1,047.

The state’s health department announced 701 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 44,303.

Iowa has 11,689 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 601,422 people have been tested for the virus and 57,039 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in …Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.