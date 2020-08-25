August 25: 10 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, 18 more recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported there have been a total of 3,969 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Tuesday morning.

This is 10 more cases compared to Monday’s report of 3,959 total cases.

The 14-day average positivity rate is 9.2%.

Health officials also reported there were 18 new recovered cases with a total of 3,544.

There were not any new deaths related to the virus in the county, with the total staying at 54.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 18 total. Of them, 16 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 10 are of Woodbury County residents.

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including: