August 24: South Dakota confirms more than 140 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 149 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,425 on Monday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is at 161.

There are 1,570 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,694 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 65 hospitalizations and 965 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 178,534 total tests performed and 137,463 people tested.