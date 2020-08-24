August 24: 480 new COVID-19 cases, more than 11,000 active cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 56,586 Monday.

This is 480 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Sunday.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the total deaths to 1,037.

The state’s health department announced 120 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 43,601.

Iowa has 11,948 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 597,555 people have been tested for the virus and 527,183 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.