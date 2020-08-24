August 24: 24 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported there have been a total of 3,959 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Monday morning.

This is 24 more cases compared to Sunday’s report of 3,935 total cases.

The 14-day average positivity rate is 9.5%.

Health officials also reported there were four new recovered cases with a total of 3,526.

There were no new deaths related to the virus in the county, with the total staying at 54.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 14 total. Of them, 13 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, eight are of Woodbury County residents.

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including:

Staying home when even mildly ill

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Limit gatherings to 10 or less individuals.

Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

Wear a mask, especially when maintaining distance is not possible.

