August 23: South Dakota sees more than 9,500 COVID-19 recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 141 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,276 on Sunday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related death, meaning the total deaths is now at 161.

There are 1,551 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,564 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 959 hospitalizations and 62 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 175,126 total tests performed and 136,760 people tested.