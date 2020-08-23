August 23: Siouxland District Health Department reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials from the Siouxland District Health Department report there have been a total of 3,935 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County as of Sunday morning.

This is 32 more cases compared to Saturday’s report of 3,884 total cases.

The 14-day average positivity rate is 9.0%.

Health officials also reported there were four new recovered cases with a total of 3,522.

There were no new deaths related to the virus in the county, with the total staying at 54.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 16 total. Of them, 14 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 9 are of Woodbury County residents.

Health officials ask resident to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including: