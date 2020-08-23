August 23: Iowa confirms more than 56,000 total coronavirus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 56,106 Sunday morning.

This is 610 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Saturday.

Health officials reported four more virus-related deaths, raising the death total to 1,034.

The state’s health department announced 132 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 43,481.

IDPH said that 595,274 people have been tested for the virus and 525,370 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.