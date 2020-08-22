August 22: Iowa sees more than 840 new COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 55,496 Saturday morning.

This is 846 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Friday.

Health officials reported 14 more virus-related deaths, raising the death total to 1,030.

The state’s health department announced 539 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 43,349.

IDPH said that 591,013 people have been tested for the virus and 522,021 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in five Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.