August 22: 251 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota, 1 new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 251 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,135 on Saturday.

Health officials reported one new virus-related death, meaning the total deaths is now at 160.

There are 1,540 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 9,435 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 951 hospitalizations and 66 of them are currently hospitalized.

They reported that there have been 172,459 total tests performed and 135,630 people tested.